Lucille R. Kleeman, age 75, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2024.

She was born on February 9, 1949 in Jasperto Albert and Clara (Schneider) Kapp. Lucy married Paul G. Kleeman on May 28, 1988. They loved traveling and had visited 48 states. She had worked at A Kids Place as a cook and enjoyed being around the children. Lucy liked to eat at China’s Best restaurant with her friends or playing solitaire. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Kleeman in 2003; infant siblings Charlie and Joan Kapp; siblings and their spouses, Basil (Jeannene) Kapp, Dorothy (Bertram) Hollinden, Norma Jean (Eugene) Schnell, James Kapp, Art Kapp; and brother-in-law, John Oeding.

Lucy is survived by her sister, Frieda Oeding; sisters-in-law, Irene and Sharon Kapp; niece and caregiver, Rose Sutton; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Lucy Kleeman will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Tell City.

Visitation will held on Friday, the day of the service, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Nass and Son Funeral Home.

