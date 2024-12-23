Peggy Ann Blaize, age 74, of Huntingburg, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born on December 31, 1949, in Huntingburg to Ralph A. and Rosalee (Thacker) Singer. Peggy was married to Gary Blaize who preceded her in death. She was member of the Jasper Moose Lodge and Huntingburg Eagles Club. She enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; two brothers, Rick and Terry Singer; and a grandchild, Jackson Sibrel.

Peggy is survived by two sons, Joe (Kim) Sibrel of Jasper, Jason (Dana) Sibrel of Huntingburg; two brothers, Gordon (Georgeann) Singer of Huntingburg, Gary (Rita) Singer of Tell City; two sisters, Charlene (Marvin) Egloff of Ferdinand, Phyllis Roberts of Florida; four grandchildren, Samantha, Chloe, Hannah and Beau.

A private graveside service will be held. Nass & Son Funeral Home of Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

