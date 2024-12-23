Sharon S. Seavers, age 82, of Dale, passed away at 5:01 a.m., Sunday, December 22, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born October 23, 1942, in Chandler, Indiana, to Norman and Hazel (Roll) Teutsch; and was united in marriage to Douglas Seavers. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Seavers; two daughters, Robin Frederick and Debra Case; three sisters, Rosemary Holloman, Sally Grall, and Anita Blackford; and by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

