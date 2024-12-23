Latest News

French Lick Senior Citizens Center January 2025 Friday Night Dances Details Dubois County Highway Department Updates on Closed Flooded Roads Applications Open for Spring 2024 Code/IT Academy at Jasper Public Library Chad Dick Named Next Chief of Jasper Police Department Lane Closures Planned for State Road 66 in Perry County

Sharon S. Seavers, age 82, of Dale, passed away at 5:01 a.m., Sunday, December 22, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born October 23, 1942, in Chandler, Indiana, to Norman and Hazel (Roll) Teutsch; and was united in marriage to Douglas Seavers.  Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Seavers; two daughters, Robin Frederick and Debra Case; three sisters, Rosemary Holloman, Sally Grall, and Anita Blackford; and by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. and by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.  Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. 

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.raineyfuneralhome.com

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post