St. Meinrad has announced they are holding a Brick Paver Fundraiser, offering the opportunity to have a personal message inscribed in a brick paver that will be a part of the area near the St. Meinrad Community Center.

The designs can make a great gift for a loved one, commemorate an event, feature a business and its logo, be in memory of a friend or family member, or many more ideas. Orders will be taken for this round through February 28th, 2025, to be installed in the spring of 2025.

For more information, or to see the complete album of current pavers visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/StMeinradIndianafor. The brick paver order form can be found below.