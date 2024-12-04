Vincennes University will soon recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the Mid-Year Graduating Class of 2024 on Saturday, December 7th. The Mid-Year Commencement will be held at 11 a.m. ET on the Vincennes Campus at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center, located at 20 West Red Skelton Boulevard in Vincennes.

VU President Dr. Chuck Johnson will address graduates, VU Provost Dr. Laura Treanor will preside over the commencement ceremony, and Chelsie Carver of Vincennes, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in Special Education, Mild Intervention K-12, will be the student speaker.

For those unable to attend, VU will livestream the commencement ceremony via the University’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@vinu1801.

Grad Images will photograph the graduates during the ceremony. It will provide each graduate photographed the opportunity to order enlargements from various photographic packages with no obligation to purchase. For more information visit their website, gradimages.com, or call 800-261-2576.

2024 graduates, family, and friends are encouraged to share their excitement, well wishes, and favorite Commencement moments on social media using the hashtag #VUGRAD2024.

Additional Commencement details are available at vinu.edu/commencement.