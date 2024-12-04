Danny Ray Kamman, age 73, of Zoar, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2024, at his residence.

Danny was born on October 10, 1951, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Homer Kamman Jr. and Elsie (Satkamp) Kamman. He grew up with four sisters on his family’s farm in Zoar, Indiana. He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Stephens, on June 14, 1969, at Zoar United Methodist Church.

Danny graduated from Winslow High School in 1969 as class Salutatorian, then earned a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from University of Evansville in 1973. He worked as an engineer before returning to Zoar to join the family farm. He was an ambitious farmer and a talented builder; he raised livestock, grew crops, planted forests, and built his own home and barns. He served as a Director of Dubois County Farm Bureau Coop., was named Pike County Farmer of the Year, and received multiple conservation awards.

Danny was happiest in the outdoors; he enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, and fishing. His grandkids loved riding on tractors and RTVs, target practice, and shooting hoops at the barn with him. He also enjoyed country drives with Patti, going to gun shows, and spending time with friends and family. Danny was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Rick Boyd.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patti; his children, Lisa (Eric) Pfeiffer, Jarrad (Angela) Kamman, Amily (Jason) Jochim, Joshua (Kristen) Kamman; eight grandchildren, Kaleb, Nate, Jayln, Nick, Jade (Tyler), Brayden, Gavin, and Brooklyn; two great grandsons, Jasper Dean and Grayson; four sisters, Beverly McDowell, Faye (Mark) Luff, Jenny Boyd, and Julie (Mike) O’Brien; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

A memorial service for Danny Ray Kamman will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale, with visitation hours prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. He will be buried at Zoar Cemetery on a later date. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com

Charitable donations in memory of Danny can be made to the Zoar Public School Restoration Project, Zoar Cemetery Fund, or Feed My People.