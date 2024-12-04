On Wednesday morning, December 4th, Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was working on US 50 near Washington when he observed a vehicle stop in the middle of the roadway obstructing traffic. Trooper Lents made a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Quan Boyde. Boyde showed visible signs of impairment. Trooper Lents transported Boyde to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test. Boyde was arrested and transported to the Daviess County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Quan L. Boyde, 19, Washington, IN.

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officers – Master Trooper Jarrod Lents

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law