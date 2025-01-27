Actors Community Theatre officially announces the hiring of production staff for its upcoming performances of Mary Poppins. The performances will be held on July 24-27, 2025 at the Jasper Arts Center.

ACT is currently looking to fill the following paid positions: Director and Music Director. Other positions will be available at a later date.

The Director oversees all aspects of the production including, but not limited to casting, artistic vision, rehearsals, operating within budget, and coordinating or ensuring that all requirements for a successful production are met.

The Music Director’s main responsibility is to teach the vocal music to the cast. Additionally, the Vocal Director runs the vocal rehearsals and ensures the cast is maintaining proper vocal health. Other responsibilities include assembling and working with all the musicians or software needed for the production. The Music Director also directs the cast for the duration of the production.

More information and production team applications can be found at www.ActorsCommunityTheatre.com. The deadline to apply is Saturday, March 1st.

Some applicants may be asked to interview either in person, via zoom, or phone call on March 10th.

More information about auditions will be announced in late Spring.