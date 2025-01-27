Raymond Tretter, 82, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, January 25th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Ray was born September 21, 1942 in Ferdinand to Christian and Mary (Schaeffer) Tretter. He would marry Elizabeth “Betty” Ebert on April 24, 1965 in St. Ferdinand Church. Ray was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church where he belonged to the St. Joseph’s Sodality and Our Lady of the Rosary Sodality.

After high school Ray would serve 3 years in the Indiana National Guard. Ray was an extremely hard worker from an early age. At the age of 16 he got his start in the grocery business at the Parket Market in Jasper. Ray continued gaining experience and promotions within the grocery business. This experience and hard work allowed Ray and Betty to eventually own their own grocery store, Bloomington South IGA. Ray would also own his own painting company as well as a turkey farm. Ray loved people and loved serving people. Only Covid 19 would eventually force Ray out of the workforce. Ray deeply loved his wife Betty, his four boys, all his grandchildren and extended family. He instilled in them the value of hard work, and paying attention to the smallest of detail. Ray also loved Jesus and would often visit Monte Casino in St. Meinrad to pray.

Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Tretter of Ferdinand; three sons, Tim (Jill) Tretter of Overland Park, KS, Chris (Dawn) Tretter of Ferdinand and Scott (Lisa) Tretter of Oakland City; three sisters, Irene Balbach of Haubstadt, Almeda Hopf of Jasper and Alice (Leo) Gilson of Jasper; one brother, Linus Tretter of Celestine; ten grandchildren and one step-grandchild; six great-grandchildren and three on the way.

Ray was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Tretter; a brother, Urban Tretter and a sister, Esther Weidenbenner; in laws, John Weidenbenner, Bill Balbach, Donald Hopf, Mary Lou Tretter and James and Kathleen Ebert.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30th at 11:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 29th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4:30 PM ET until 7:30 PM and also on Thursday from 7-10:30 AM ET at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com