The Jasper Public Library has announced its February 2025 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10am to 4pm

Study & Chill for Teens – Wednesdays – 3:30pm to 5pm – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment with dedicated space just for them

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Family Fun Mental Health Fair – Saturday, February 1 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm – The community is invited to the library’s Family Fun Mental Health Fair. Join the library for a day filled with over thirty booths showcasing community resources, engaging games, arts and crafts, and exciting

giveaways. Explore valuable mental health resources specific to Dubois County, learn tips for managing your mental well-being, and discover ways to relax and de-stress. Activities include jewelry making, painting, journal crafting, obstacle courses, and much more. This event is completely free, with no registration required. The first 100 attendees will receive a special mental health care swag bag. LEGO Robotics – Saturday, February 1 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm – LEGO Robotics is a structured program reserved for those ages 8 and up. Participants must be willing to follow instructions on an iPad and work in an increasing order of difficulty. LEGO Robotics staff will determine what level each participant will begin at and when the participant will move on to a more difficult set of LEGOs. Participants do best with a parent/guardian assisting. Be advised that LEGO Robotics is not a free-play program.

In the Shadows of Slavery, a Documentary and Discussion – Sunday, February 2 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm – In the Shadows of Slavery is a compelling program that uncovers the untold stories of forced labor endured by African Americans after the abolition of slavery. Through a powerful documentary and an engaging discussion, the program examines the new forms of involuntary servitude that emerged, trapping thousands in a cycle of oppression. Across both the North and South, many were unjustly arrested and forced to work without pay in a system that persisted for over 80 years. By exploring the lasting impact of this exploitation on American society, the program fosters a meaningful dialogue about this often-overlooked chapter in history. No registration is required for this free event.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, February 3 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join the library for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library, in coordination with Jasper Community Arts, will present a rotating series of homeschool programs open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be STEM. Classes are designed for school-aged children, K-5 through 12th grade. When you register, only register your child/children. Adults are welcome to attend, but you do not need to register.

Beginning or Refresher Genealogy – Tuesday, February 4 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – This session is for those who want to begin or continue the research already started on the family. It will introduce you to sources within the library or services that the library subscribes to on your behalf. Find new records, listings, books, and periodicals that can further your search. Discover library equipment to make your genealogy research easier such as scanners, email sharing, microfilm readers, etc. No registration is required but is suggested to allow the proper supply of handouts for everyone. A starter folder is provided for each participant on their first visit.

Speakeasy Secrets: Crime, Mocktails, and the Roaring Twenties – Tuesday, February 4 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – In this engaging program, the library will explore the fascinating history of organized crime, bootlegging, and the daring underground operations that defined the Roaring Twenties. Discover the notorious figures who ran the illicit booze trade, and how the law enforcement agencies of the time struggled to bring them to justice. As the event dives into the criminal side of Prohibition, enjoy a selection of non-alcoholic mocktails and delicious snacks inspired by the era. This lively and educational event is perfect for history buffs, crime enthusiasts, or anyone curious about the Prohibition era. Join the library for an evening of fascinating stories, tasty mocktails, and an unforgettable dive into the world of crime.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, February 5 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crocheting, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

Valentine’s Day Canvas Art for Grades K and up – Wednesday, February 5 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Students will enjoy making a Valentine’s Day canvas art, using the pencil method or cotton ball method, to display at home or to give to someone special. All materials are supplied and sign-up is required. Students need to decide which template they want for the center of their canvas when signing up.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, February 6 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join the library for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, February 6 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is meeting in the teen room.

Voices of Legacy: Celebrating Black History Through Art and Words – Monday, February 10 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Join the library for an inspiring celebration of creativity and heritage at Voices of Legacy: Celebrating Black History Through Art and Words. This event highlights the remarkable talents of our students through award-winning essays and artwork, while also honoring the enduring influence of African American authors with readings from their classic works. Immerse yourself in a rich tapestry of stories, art, and culture that pays tribute to the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. The library is hosting this event in collaboration with Parents Supporting Education.

Love Your Door: Valentine’s Day Decor Event – Tuesday, February 11 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm – Teens and adults are invited to create their own personalized Valentine’s Day Door Decor. This fun, free event requires no registration and is available while supplies last.

Valentine’s Day Stem Ages 3-6 – Wednesday, February 12 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Families with children ages 3-6 can enjoy this Stem program centered around Valentine’s Day. Fun activities include Valentine’s slime, Cupid’s magic milk experiment, and more. Sign-up is required and opens on January 27.

Genealogy: Lunch/Learn/Listen – Thursday, February 13 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – This time together involves sharing ideas, stories, strategies, sources, and a meal all in one. Bring a sack lunch or carry-in a fast food meal for yourself that can eaten in the midst of good conversation with others researching their family histories. This is a time to pose questions to other genealogists to help break down those brick walls that have you blocked and to get new inspiration for following up leads that can further your research. This may become a monthly time together dependent on participation. No specific topics will be preselected, however your questions and concerns will be leading the discussions. The event is limited to one hour to allow for lunch breaks at work.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, February 13 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Join the library for the Afternoon Book Club. New members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. The library encourages all Adult and Young Adult readers to join us at any time.

Library Board Meetings – Thursday, February 13 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – The Dubois Co. Contractual Board will meet at 4:00 pm on the 2nd Thursday of every month. The Jasper Library Board will meet immediately following, but no earlier than 4:15 PM. Meetings will be held at the Jasper Public Library, 100 3rd Ave, Suite B, Jasper, IN 47546 in the Community Meeting Room.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, February 14 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – All adults and teens are invited to join the library for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event and no registration is required.

Adventurescapes: South Korea – Tuesday, February 18 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join the library for an adventure escape. The group will explore a different country each month. Attendees will use their senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, February 19 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Join the library every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:00 to 7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. This event is open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed and materials are available for beginners.

National Chocolate Mint Day – Wednesday, February 19 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Help the library celebrate National Chocolate Mint Day by stopping in the Programming Room for some chocolate mint ice cream, along with other goodies. Kids can enjoy some activities all about chocolate. No sign-up is needed.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, February 20 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am – Ages birth through 24 months and their caregivers can join the library for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Thursday, February 20 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Hosted by the Jasper Library, this drive is open to the public. Most of the appointments are made before Blood Drive day via the Red Cross website. To make an appointment, visit RedCross.org, go to the tab for “Give Blood” and “Find a Blood Drive”, enter the zip code 47546, and scroll down until you see the drive at the Jasper Public Library. Available appointment times will be visible.

Cooking with Megan – Friday, February 21 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – Come hang out with Megan for some awesome tips and recipes that’ll help you save time, money, and space in the kitchen. The February 21st is titled “Let’s make it all about potatoes!” February is potato lover month and in celebration, attendees will get to see and taste different potato dishes and take-home recipes.

Genealogy Webinar Sharing – Monday, February 24 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Webinar sharing: This time together will include a variety of topics that are taught by experts in the genealogy field via webinar programs. You can suggest a topic that you want to learn more about, or you can attend programming on topics that you haven’t encountered before. You can suggest specific webinars, speakers, or topics that matter to you. Variety will be the plan for these webinar times. Topics will be announced by the sign-in book in the genealogy room. Vote on your choice from 3 presented each week. Posted by Thursday each week for the following Monday.

Bookworms Bookclub Grades 2-4 – Monday, February 24 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – This month the club will discuss any recent books they have read. Students will also receive the new book called Double Fudge by Judy Blume to be read before the next meeting. There will be snacks and trivia as well. No sign-up is needed.

Handstitching 101 – Tuesday, February 25 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm – Learn simple embroidery stitches, visible mending, cross stitching, and hand stitching techniques from other cultures including Sashiko. This event is for those ages 10 and up and registration is required.

JPL Evening Book Club – Tuesday, February 25 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from the Library staff. New members are always welcome.

Stay and Play for Ages 2-5 – Thursday, February 27 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – Children ages 2-5 are invited to stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30am to enjoy the library’s toys out in the Programming Room. They have things such as felt boards, kitchen play sets, grocery shopping

sets, puppet shows, and more. This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and enjoy social time with other children. Perfect for parents and caregivers too for socialization. No sign-up is needed.

Tea Tales: A Journey Through Time – Friday, February 28 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am – Discover the rich history and diverse flavors of tea in this immersive experience combining tasting and storytelling. Tea Tales: A Journey Through Time invites participants to explore the fascinating journey of tea across cultures and centuries. From its ancient origins to its role in shaping global trade and traditions, this event delves into the stories behind the world’s most beloved beverage. Guests will sample a curated selection of teas, learning about their unique flavors, origins, and cultural significance, all while enjoying an engaging presentation that brings the history of tea to life. This event is perfect for tea enthusiasts and history lovers alike. Registration is required.

For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.