A recently created local non-profit group called Creating Community Connections is set to host an open house format Peer Groups Discussion on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Jasper Public Library Black Box Theatre.

This free event open to the public will focus on having the community voice what types of mental health-related topics they’d like to be covered by support groups and guest speakers, as well as brainstorm ways to connect those in need to local resources and mental health services. It will also be an opportunity for attendees to network with like-minded individuals and experts in the field.

The group hopes to collaborate with anyone in Mental Health related fields, as well as, those who want to share their Mental Health related experiences.

If you’re unable to attend but want to share your thoughts with Creating Community Connections they encourage reaching out and sending a private message to their Facebook page.

For more information on the group, email ccc4change25@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571686958063.