K9 Barker from the Jasper Indiana State Police Post will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Barker’s vest was sponsored by Deanne and Martin Barley of Fountain City, IN and will be embroidered with the message “In honor of K9 Officer Seara Burton”. The vest is expected to be delivered within ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,882 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest. To learn more information about the program or to donate, visit vik9s.org.