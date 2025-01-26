Wayne O. Dill, 73, of Huntingburg, passed away Thursday, January 23rd, at his home.

He was born July 8, 1951, in Monticello, IN to Don and Della (Frouge) Dill. He married Elaine Messmer on October 12, 1991, at First Baptist Church in Huntingburg.

Wayne served in the United States Navy. He was a member of True Vine Baptist Church in Ferdinand. He enjoyed being a greeter, ensuring he warmly welcomed everyone and adored the kids as if they were his adopted grandchildren. Wayne and Elaine enjoyed helping with Samaritan’s Purse “Shoe Box Ministry” and donated to 20 Schemes Scotland for local missionaries, Logan and Elizabeth Heeke. He also volunteered at the Jasper Community Food Bank.

Wayne was very creative and built many things from refurbished lumber including kids’ picnic tables and benches and would donate them to the Re-Store or anonymously place one in front of a business. So if you received a bench and didn’t know where it came from, it was from Wayne for you to enjoy. He was an outdoorsman as well and made turtle traps for hunting and bird boxes for an Eastern Blue Bird Trail in Dubois County that he and Elaine created. Together they would walk the trail in the summer to maintain them. He was a member of the St. Anthony Conservation Club and enjoyed fishing. A special thanks to longtime friends Doc Bob and Mr. Bill who helped them both along the way.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Elaine; daughter, Jennifer Dill; brother, Raymond (Sue) Dill; Elaine’s family that he considered his own, Trina & Ed Schepers, Carol & Gary Matheis, Jay Messmer, Albert Bumm and John Messmer; nieces and nephews.

Visitation and services for Wayne Dill will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at True Vine Baptist Church in Ferdinand beginning at 1:00 until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. Pastor Josh LaGrange will officiate. The VFW Post #2366 Honor Guard will conduct military honors following the service.

Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com