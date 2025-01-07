The City of Jasper has announced the Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, January 20th, 2025, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, January 18th, 2025.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Monday, January 20th, 2025, will be collected on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025. Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Trash and scheduled recycling should be placed at the curbside by 7 AM.