In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Francie Smith, Regional Manager South with Special Olympics Indiana, about what programming Special Olympics provides to Indiana athletes, what the Polar Plunge is, and how this annual fundraiser continues to allow the organization to provide year-round programming for athletes.

To learn more or to register for the 2025 Petersburg Polar Plunge, visit their website: https://soindiana.org/polar-plunge/

https://youtu.be/lEgzZDN1pzc