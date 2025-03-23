On Saturday, March 22nd, 2025, many individuals from Indiana’s 8th congressional district gathered in Evansville for a constituent-organized people’s town hall titled “Messmer’s Missing, But We’re Here”.

Event organizer Wendy Bredhold reported hundreds of community members showed up at the town hall, held outside the building where Indiana 8th District Congressional Representative Mark Messmer’s office is located, to voice their disapproval that he had not held an official town hall at the time to discuss constituents’ concerns.

As recommended for the gathering, numerous attendees brought written comments to be given to Representative Messmer. Bredhold stated they will be delivering these comments to his office at 9:30 AM on Monday, March 24th, 2025.