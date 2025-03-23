Michael Alan Hanebutt, age 70, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, March 21, 2025, at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1954, in Huntingburg, to Chester and LaVerne (Sendelwech) Hanebutt; and married Elaine Marie Blessinger on April 22, 1979, at the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial. Mike was a retired electronics technician at NSWC Crane. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church; enjoyed playing cards and working outside; and volunteered at Shared Abundance, Brookside Village and the Salvation Army as a bell ringer for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Hanebutt of Huntingburg; three children, Jennifer (Ryan) Peschke of Brownsburg, Scott Hanebutt of Indianapolis and Kevin (Miriam) Hanebutt of Evansville; two siblings, Donald (Karen) Hanebutt of Boonville and Rick (Karen) Hanebutt of Matthews, NC; and three grandchildren, Noah, Owen and Lucia.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25th; and also at church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday morning. Memorial contributions can be made to Shared Abundance or Redemption Christian Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com