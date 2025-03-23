Latest News

Michael Alan Hanebutt, age 70, of Huntingburg, passed away Friday, March 21, 2025, at his residence.

He was born August 16, 1954, in Huntingburg, to Chester and LaVerne (Sendelwech) Hanebutt; and married Elaine Marie Blessinger on April 22, 1979, at the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial.  Mike was a retired electronics technician at NSWC Crane.  He was a member of Redemption Christian Church; enjoyed playing cards and working outside; and volunteered at Shared Abundance, Brookside Village and the Salvation Army as a bell ringer for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Hanebutt of Huntingburg; three children, Jennifer (Ryan) Peschke of Brownsburg, Scott Hanebutt of Indianapolis and Kevin (Miriam) Hanebutt of Evansville; two siblings, Donald (Karen) Hanebutt of Boonville and Rick (Karen) Hanebutt of Matthews, NC; and three grandchildren, Noah, Owen and Lucia.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.  Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 25th; and also at church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday morning.  Memorial contributions can be made to Shared Abundance or Redemption Christian Church.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

