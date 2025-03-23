Caroline Jones, 77, Jasper, died from complications of Alzheimer’s at 4:58 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Serenity Springs Northwood Nursing Home in Jasper.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 28, 1947, to Elzie E. and Elsie E. (Short) Hutcherson.

She married Michael A. Jones, her husband of 55 years, on August 17, 1969, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Surviving are her husband, Mike of Jasper; one daughter, Michaela (Mike) Besaw-Uppencamp of Jasper; one son, Jordan Jones of Los Angeles, California; a granddaughter, Charlize (Charli) Uppencamp, and a grandson, Hudson Besaw; a sister-in-law, Beth Seidl, Jasper, and brothers-in-law, Stephen Jones and Henry Bullard of Oak Island, North Carolina; a nephew, Cory (Meagan) Seidl and their children, Jack and Lydia.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel (Jim) Hutcherson, and her parents, Elzie and Elsie (Short) Hutcherson.

Caroline was a 1967 graduate of Arlington High School in Indianapolis, where she was active in dance and theatrical productions; she attended Vincennes University on a full dance scholarship, where she taught dance and choreographed the Vincennes University Blazerettes, who performed at halftime of all VU Basketball games. Caroline was also a member of the Beta Xi Sorority. She was on the Jasper Community Arts Commission’s Performing Arts Committee, and she also mentored and coached local students who aspired to learn the art of dance.

She started her dancing career at the age of six when she began studying all forms of dance, from ballet to tap to ballroom to jazz. Under the private tutelage of Nel Anderson, Caroline attended Butler University, Jordan College of Music, and the University of Chicago, where she took special dance classes with June Taylor. As a younger student, she performed at Starlight Musicals with notable stars such as Wayne Newton, Yul Brenner, and Forrest Tucker.

At 17, she became the youngest life member of the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters in America and continued her professional career by choreographing nine European Jazz Dance Tours and providing choreography for a multitude of dancers in Connecticut and in Jasper. She also had students who went on to join the Joffrey Ballet, Utah Dance Theatre, the San Francisco Ballet Company, and she choreographed many of Jasper High School’s musicals for years.

Caroline taught dance locally at Hodgini School of Dance & Gymnastics. She also worked in retail at Siebert’s and in Dr. William Vaughn’s medical office. She completed Private Pilot Ground School for flight through Vincennes University Jasper Campus and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

At the present time, there are no funeral arrangements, nor planned viewing, because Mrs. Jones donated her body to MedCure for scientific and medical study. Upon completion of the medical studies, her remains will be cremated and returned to the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Arts Center or the Fritch/Jones Endowment at the Dubois County Community Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 102; Jasper, IN 47547-0102, or to: itaughtdance@gmail.com