Early Bird Registration Deadline is fast approaching! Calling all Participants.

Participants may register online by visiting www.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk. Register before the early bird deadline of April 20 to receive a free 2025 Chalk Walk tshirt! For those who miss the deadline, t-shirts will be available at the Chalk Walk for only $10.

Jasper Arts’ 22nd annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will once again be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (located at 100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546) on Saturday, May 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Chalk Walk 2025 will see the return of crowd favorites such as balloon art, caricature drawings, bounce houses for children, t-shirt tie-dyeing and of course, CHALKING on the sidewalks of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center!

New this year, Jasper Arts is celebrating being part of the community for 50 years throughout 2025 and thanks to a generous donation, Chalk Walk is joining in the celebration by bringing a very unique, interactive musical performance in which families will want to be sure to participate! It’ll be complete with loud and raucous, giant musical instruments that you will only see with…SQUONK! As Squonk’s website (www.squonk.org) states, “…Our outdoor spectacles fuse fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music. And we are thrilled to bring joy to public spaces where everyone can celebrate together. Squonk will perform and interact with the audience on the northwest portion of the cultural center parking lot. In case of inclement weather, they will move into the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s spacious Atrium to share their indoor musical fun!

The annual Chalk Walk is supported by many local businesses and individuals, including Papa John’s Pizza of Jasper, Kimball International, Walmart-Jasper, Branded by Woods, Meyer Distributing Incorporated, and others.

Additional information about the Chalk Walk Arts Festival and vendor forms can be found on the Chalk Walk page of the Arts website at www.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk Jasper Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Jasper Arts is also a Kennedy Center Partner in Education and provides arts education programming to local schools.