The countdown is on! The Parklands 6-Hour Endurance Relay is set to return in just one month on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Parklands of Jasper. This unique event brings teams and solo runners together for a fun, challenging day of endurance running or walking in one of Jasper’s most scenic locations—and this year, there’s even more reason to bring the whole family.

In addition to the main relay event, DC Multisport & Mentors For Youth have partnered and have announced the addition of inflatable bounce houses and a scavenger hunt to keep kids and families entertained throughout the morning. Whether you’re cheering on a runner or just enjoying a day at the park, there will be something for everyone.

The endurance relay invites participants to run/walk as many loops of the designated course as they can (or want to!) during the 6-hour time window. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy the camaraderie of a team event, the Parklands Relay offers a welcoming and energetic atmosphere.

“This event is about bringing the community together and supporting a great cause,” said Erin Kidwell, Executive Director for Mentors for Youth. “We’re thrilled to make it even more family-friendly this year with new additions like inflatables and a scavenger hunt. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic day for runners and supporters alike.”

A food truck, music, and fun activities will be on-site, making it a perfect way to spend a spring Saturday outdoors.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

🕘 Time: 6:30 AM to 1:00 PM

📍 Location: Parklands of Jasper, Jasper, IN

👟 Relay Teams & Solo Runners Welcome

🎉 Free Admission for Spectators

🔍 Inflatables & Scavenger Hunt

Registration is still open for relay teams and solo runners. For more information or to sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Parklands6HourEnduranceRace.

Proceeds from the relay will directly benefit Mentors For Youth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering one-on-one mentoring relationships that empower local youth to reach their full potential. For more information on Mentors For Youth visit mentors4youth.com.