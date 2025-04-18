Presented by Allen Pursell, Director of Forest Programs at the Sam Shine Foundation, this presentation asks the question of is it possible that an animal specially adapted to old-growth forests is still present?

This presentation make the case that such an animal still exists in Indiana, and the story includes Native Americans, fire, passenger pigeons, bison, and more.

Allen Pursell is the Director of Forest Programs for the Sam Shine Foundation in New Albany, Indiana. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Forestry from Purdue University and previously worked for over 25 years for The Nature Conservancy in Indiana as Director of Forest Conservation.

https://youtu.be/66oC256lcgY

Recorded by Bill Potter.

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.