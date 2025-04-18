Loretta Joan Stieneker, age 87, of Jasper, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born November 21, 1937, in Washington, Indiana, to Franc S. and Wilma (Reddick) Miles. Loretta was a member of Central Christian Church and loved listening to gospel music. She was a past member of the Huntingburg Eagles and enjoyed playing euchre and bingo. She was a devoted grandmother, and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She treasured their visits, celebrated their milestones, and offered them unwavering love and support. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert Steineker; four brothers, Ron, Richard, Bill and Jack Miles.

Three children survive her, Becky (Pat) Hopf of Huntingburg, Mark (Miram) Steineker of Huntingburg, Misty (Luke) Ubelhor of Bristow; 14 grandchildren, Tosha Wright, Ben, Sam, James, Charles and Molly Hopf, Caitilyn and Aaliyah Ubelhor, Cassandra Puertzer, Raul and Giannella Rodriguez, Mateo Valle, Gerald and Junieth Martinez; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kendra, Keegan, Callie, Maverick, MaKenna, Isabel, Mason, Christopher and Crystal.

Funeral services for Loretta Steineker will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., with visitation held Tuesday, April 22ndth from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and from 12:00 p.m. to the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mayo Cemetery. Pastor Jacob Keeling will officiate the service.

