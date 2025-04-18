Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has issued a warning to state residents about potential scams following recent storms and flooding across the state. According to Rokita, disaster situations create opportunities for fraudsters to target both those affected by severe weather and individuals wanting to help with recovery efforts.

The Attorney General emphasized that while Hoosiers’ generous nature drives them to support rebuilding efforts in hard-hit communities, this same generosity can make them vulnerable to scammers seeking to profit from disaster situations. His office has committed to pursuing those who perpetrate such illegal schemes while also guiding residents to help avoid becoming victims.

With communities across Indiana facing significant storm damage, Rokita outlined several recommendations to help residents avoid charity-related scams. These include taking time to thoroughly research organizations before donating, verifying the legitimacy of charitable groups, using credit cards rather than cash for donations to ensure payment protections, and researching organizations through watchdog groups such as CharityNavigator.org, CharityWatch.org, Give.org, and Guidestar.org.

The Attorney General’s office encourages Hoosiers who believe they’ve encountered a scam to report it to the Indiana Consumer Protection Division through the state’s consumer website at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516.