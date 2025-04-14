The Martin County Humane Society has issued a call for dedicated animal lovers to volunteer at their shelter on a regular weekly basis. The organization is specifically looking for dependable individuals who can commit to consistent 1-2 hour shifts each week.

According to the shelter, volunteers are needed in both the cat room and dog kennel areas. The organization aims to pair volunteers to work together, creating a more enjoyable and efficient experience while providing essential care for the animals.

The volunteer positions require a minimum age of 16 years. This initiative represents an important opportunity for the community to support homeless pets while they await adoption.

Those interested in becoming regular volunteers can contact the Martin County Humane Society at 812-295-5900. The shelter is located at 507 N Oak Street, Loogootee, IN 47553.

For additional information about volunteer opportunities and other shelter news, community members are encouraged to follow the Martin County Humane Society’s Facebook page.