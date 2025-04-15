Authorities are investigating a tragic incident that occurred on Monday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of an adult woman and a juvenile child.​

At approximately 3:37 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a residence at 107 N. Geiger Street after receiving reports of a person found inside with blood around them. Upon arrival, officers from the Huntingburg Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Deaconess Memorial EMS, and the Huntingburg Fire Department entered the home and discovered both individuals unresponsive.​

Life-saving measures were initiated at the scene. The child was transported to Deaconess Memorial Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The adult female was declared deceased at the residence despite resuscitation efforts.​

Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the deaths may have resulted from a dog attack. All dogs present in the home have been removed. The Indiana State Police Crime Scene Unit was called in to assist with processing the scene.​

Authorities have indicated that there is no suspicion of foul play and no ongoing threat to public safety. The investigation remains active.​

For updates and additional information, the public is encouraged to visit the Huntingburg Police Department’s official Facebook page.