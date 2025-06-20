The 2025 Dubois County 4-H Fair is set to return with 11 days of activities from Friday, July 11 through Monday, July 21 at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds, promising a packed schedule of entertainment, livestock shows, exhibits, and family fun.

Festivities kick off early on Sunday, June 29, with the Fashion Revue and Public Speaking contest at 1:30 p.m. at the Jasper High School Auditorium, followed by the Miss & Teen Miss 4-H Queen Contest at 3:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for general attendees, and free with a 4-H card.

From livestock shows and project judging to truck pulls, concerts, and carnival-style attractions, this year’s fair offers something for everyone. Among the highlights:

Livestock check-in and showmanship begins Sunday, July 13, with shows continuing throughout the week.

Family-favorite events such as Silly Safaris, Karen Kovich Caricature, Dan the Balloon Guy, and the popular Kiddie Pedal Pull return to entertain crowds.

A new Tractor Pull event will take place Wednesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Grandstand Arena, followed by the return of the Pro Farm, OVTPA, and Truck Pull on Saturday, July 19 at 6:00 p.m.

4-H Exhibit Buildings and Commercial Exhibits will be open most evenings beginning Monday, July 14.

Fairgoers can also enjoy live entertainment, face painting, Touch-A-Truck, and educational events like the Hunter Education Range and 4-H Fishing Contest. The fair concludes with a final 4-H Exhibition check-out event on the evening of Monday, July 21.

As a reminder, coolers and alcohol are not allowed in the Grandstand Arena, and no alcohol is permitted anywhere on the fairgrounds during the 4-H Fair.

For the full schedule, updates, and more information, visit https://duboiscountyfairgrounds.com or follow the Purdue Extension Dubois County Facebook page using #DC4HFAIR.