Carol S. Uppencamp, age 78, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 15, 1947 to Francis and Rose Mary (Spellmeyer) Bosler. She married Everett L. Uppencamp, Jr. on October 26, 1963. Carol was a former employee of Artistokraft Cabinets. In her pastime she enjoyed making turtle soup, fishing and playing cards. Her greatest joy came from watching her grandchildren play. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Everett, Jr. on November 7, 2009; an infant son, Mark Uppencamp; and four brothers, Basil, Clemens, Louie Sr. and Robert Bromm, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Miguel Martin) Herrera Bribiesca, Mary Uppencamp, Ron (JoAnn) Uppencamp, Dave (Jessica) Uppencamp all of Huntingburg; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Carol S. Uppencamp will be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery. Pastor Jason Rea will officiate the services.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 23rd from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: nassandson.com