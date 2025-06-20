The Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Debra Bone of Elberfield has been officially canceled as of Friday, June 20, 2025. The alert was originally declared on June 13 after Bone was reported missing and believed to be in extreme danger, potentially requiring medical assistance.

Bone was last seen on the morning of Thursday, June 12, driving a light green 2025 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana temporary license plate T322458.

We reached out to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department for additional details, but no further information is being released at this time.