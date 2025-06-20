Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) invites the public to join its annual oncology cookout fundraiser on Wednesday, August 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria. The event supports the DCH Oncology Patient Assistance Fund, which helps local cancer patients overcome barriers to helping patients overcome obstacles that might hinder their cancer treatment.

The cookout features a classic summer menu of hotdogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, and dessert. The event is donation-based, with no set fee for the meal. Guests are encouraged to give what they can. Cash, check, or employee payroll deduction will be accepted—card payments will not be available.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year because it brings people together around a cause that matters deeply to all of us,” said Sharon Mead, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, Daviess Community Hospital Cancer Patient Navigator. “A cancer diagnosis affects every part of a person’s life. The funds we raise go directly toward removing the obstacles that could prevent a patient from continuing treatment. That kind of support changes lives.”

The success of the cookout is made possible by the generosity and collaboration of many community partners and hospital departments. The DCH Auxiliary is volunteering their time and donating desserts. Jeremy and Nathan Wininger will be manning the grill. Thrivent is providing t-shirts for the event’s volunteers, and donations have also been received from Walmart in support of the cause. The DCH Police Department is providing the grill.

To avoid confusion, guests should know that the regular cafeteria lunch will still be served during the event alongside the cookout offerings. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal of their choice and support a meaningful cause.

“This cookout is a chance to give hope while enjoying good food and great company,” Mead added. “We’re grateful for every person who stops by, makes a donation, and helps us stand beside our patients when they need it most.”

For more information, contact Sharon Mead at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1426.