Wyoma Bernell Gehlhausen, age, 83, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Wyoma was born in Perry County on October 22, 1941 to Clayton and Opal (Huff) Borden. Most people knew her as “Omie”. She married Raphael H. Gehlhausen on October 16, 1965 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Siberia, Indiana. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1995.

Wyoma was a former employee of Jasper Laundry and Dry Cleaners, then worked for Kimball Electronics for 38 ½ years. She was a lifetime member of Birdseye Conservation Club, where she served as secretary for 40 years and was a 50-year member of The Women of the Moose in Jasper. Through the years, she enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking and helping her sister at Deb’s Truck Stop.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Raphael; three sisters, Jan Leech, Diane “Dee” Wiseman, Connie Mason; three brothers, Don, Archie and Jeff Borden.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Jeff) Jackson of Birdseye; son Kevin (Erika) Gehlhausen of Schnellville; three sisters, Cendia Letterman of Jasper, Phyllis (Danny) Yates of Middleburg, Florida, Deb Ernst of Siberia; three brothers, Jerry “Jake” (Sheila) Borden of Doolittle Mills, Travis (Marilyn) Borden of Haysville, Joe (Donna) Borden of Birdseye; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Borden of Birdseye, Imo Borden of Huntingburg; family friend, Don Schaefer of St. Meinrad; four grandchildren, Johannah (Shane) Troutt of Cuzco, Jevin Jackson of Birdseye, Hailei (Kamon) Prechtel of Schnellville, Kenlee (Reid) Steffe of Celestine; three great-grandchildren, Jake Troutt, Hayden Troutt, Arlo Prechtel; and by nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Wyoma Gehlhausen will be held at 2:00 p.m. EDT, on Wednesday, June 25th, 2025 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Jason Denton will officiate the services.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to: Birdseye Conservation Club or the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be shared online at: nassandson.com