In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mary Warner and Jessica Gubbins, of Dubois County PRIDE, to discuss this weekend’s 6th Annual Dubois County PRIDE! Festival, happening this Saturday, June 21st, 2025 from 11:00AM EST to 4:00PM EST at the Jasper Riverwalk/Dave Buehler Plaza.

Enjoy fun activities for all ages, mouth-watering treats from food trucks, live music and entertainment, merchandise from local vendors, and resources from community organizations.

Admission is free for all ages.

Learn more about the mission of Dubois County PRIDE by visiting their website: https://www.duboiscountypride.com/home

https://youtu.be/t7aR6mFqIxM