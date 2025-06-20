Jerome (Jerry) H. Vaal, age 87, passed peacefully in his sleep at the home of his daughter in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Jerry was born on August 18, 1937 in St. Meinrad, Indiana to Anthony and Marietta (Wiederkehr) Vaal. He married Marcella “Sally” Lampert on February 20, 1960 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2013.

Jerry graduated from St Ferdinand High School in May 1955 and joined the Army in August. He trained as a rifleman, sharpshooter and paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division until 1958, with three years following in the Army Reserves. He worked for the Boys School of Plainfield Indianapolis from 1959 to 1963, then began his management career at SS Kresge in Twin Aire shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jerry stayed with the Kmart Corporation managing stores throughout the Tri State area (Indiana, Ohio, Michigan) until he retired in 1995.

After his retirement, he and Sally moved to Jasper, Indiana where he became active in Knights of Columbus, the Shepherds of Christ Ministries, Eucharistic Ministry and various religious activities within Holy Family Catholic Church. He was President of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Diocese of Evansville, Indiana. He started the food pantry and store in Jasper. Jerry received the Brute Award from the Diocese of Evansville. While in Arizona he also received his 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus.

Jerry enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, playing cards, and staying busy advising others on special projects. He particularly enjoyed sharing schooners at Headquarters, beer for the adult family and lemonade or chocolate milk for the younger grandkids. His fondness for sweets was well-known, but he especially loved ice cream with the grandkids in Birdseye.

Surviving are his five daughters: Sandy (Joe) Grimme of Indianapolis, IN, Beverley (Mike) Buckley of Glendale, AZ, Carmen (Lou) Shalda of Rockford, MI, Lori (Mike) Smallwood of Greenwood, IN and Kellie (Dan) Coykendall of Middleville, MI. Twelve grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Two siblings Tony (Linda) Vaal of Stanwood MI and Toni Mundy of Nicholasville, KY.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Mae “Toots” (Leo, “Junie”) Gehlhausen, Bettye Lou (Leroy) Greulich, and Barbara Susanna Bennett.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry Vaal will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday (June 27, 2025) at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (June 26, 2025) at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and one hour before services from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the church.

A rosary will be prayed a half hour before the funeral mass in Holy Family Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul, or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com