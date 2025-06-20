The Dubois County Health Department, in collaboration with MDwise, will host the “Back on Track” Back-to-School Health Fair on Thursday, July 17, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Dubois County Health Department in Jasper.

This free event is open to all families in the community and aims to provide students with a healthy and confident start to the upcoming school year. Attendees will receive free school supplies, dental kits, and food, along with access to a variety of community organizations offering information on healthcare, nutrition, and family services.

The health fair is designed to serve as a one-stop event for families to connect with valuable local resources and ensure their children are ready—physically, mentally, and emotionally—for the new academic year.

More information is available on the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org or by calling (812) 481-7050.