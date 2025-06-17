On Saturday, July 5, 2025, the public is invited to Patoka Lake for the 21st Thunder Over Patoka event to watch huge fire rockets shoot into the sky over the clear water. Whether near the Patoka Beach area, on a boat, or at one of the close-by ramps, the show will be a sight to see, featuring premium, professional fireworks.

Fireworks will start at dark, and attendees are recommended to bring lawn chairs, blankets, refreshments, and bug spray.

If you’re already camping at Patoka this weekend, there is no need to drive down to the beach area. Instead, go to section C of the Modern Campground for a viewing area of the fireworks display.

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents, and $9 for state is required for the Newton Stewart State Recreation Area, Patoka Reservoir, located north of Wickliffe on Highway 164.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Patoka Lake DNR at 812-338-5589.