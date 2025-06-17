The Dubois County 911 Advisory Board will hold its next meeting on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place in the EMA training room located at 255 Brucke Strasse, Suite A, in Jasper.

The agenda includes approval of minutes from the last meeting, a staffing update from Stuart Wilson, and a training update from Kim Snyder. Board members will also review, discuss, and vote on the proposed 2026 budget.

Additional topics under old business include updates on Jasper Police Department’s geo-fencing of 911 cellular calls, a backup document and policy, automatic aid coordination, and two-tone paging—all with reports expected from various officials.