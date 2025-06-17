Latest News

The Rockport City-Wide Yard Sale is set to take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering shoppers a chance to browse dozens of sales across the city and surrounding area.

More than 30 participating addresses have been listed, including locations on Main Street, Lincoln Avenue, Cobblefield Drive, and West Eureka Road. Some sales will also be open on both Friday and Saturday.

A sale is also planned at 7892 SR 66 in Grandview, expanding the event’s reach beyond the city center.

To help kick off the morning, Bee Original Dawgs will be serving breakfast on Main Street for shoppers looking to grab a bite while exploring the community-wide event.

Full address listings are available on The City of Rockport’s Facebook page.

By Joey Rehl

