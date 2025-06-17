The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) is thrilled to announce the launch of a new online application portal that streamlines the process for Indiana veterans and their dependent family members seeking financial assistance. As part of a continued commitment to supporting those who have served, all previous Military Family Relief Fund (MFRF) programs have been consolidated into a single, easy-to-navigate application.

This innovative portal is designed to simplify access to critical resources. It allows veterans and their dependent family members to apply for assistance with a range of essential household expenses including housing, utilities, basic transportation, food, clothing, education, employment, childcare, and medical services.

“Veterans and their dependent family members can swiftly and efficiently receive the support they need for essential expenses all with one program and one application,” said IDVA Director Jake Adams. “We continue to cut the bureaucratic red tape. It should not be difficult for our veterans and their families to access necessary resources . This new streamlined process is a step in the right direction for Hoosier veterans.”

For more information about the MFRF or to apply for assistance, please contact MFRF Program Director Lynn Dickey at (317) 232-3914 or LDickey@dva.in.gov

For more information about IDVA, please contact Communications Director Joseph DeVito at (317) 264-9873 or JDeVito@dva.in.gov