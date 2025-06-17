Secretary of State Diego Morales delivered remarks at the annual Association of Clerks of Circuit Courts of Indiana summer conference. This conference brings together clerks from across Indiana’s counties for several days of professional development, legislative updates, and training sessions focused on improving public service and preparing for upcoming election cycles.

Secretary Morales addressed the conference highlighting his continued commitment to Indiana’s clerks and the work they do every day on behalf of Hoosiers.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I deeply value the role our clerks play in maintaining safe and secure elections. Indiana clerks’ work is essential to not only our election process, but to the everyday lives of Hoosiers who rely on their offices for accurate records, efficient service, and trusted elections. I thank all Indiana clerks for their continued partnership,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office is proud to be a part of this year’s conference and offer support, resources, and updates directly to clerks and their staff. Secretary Morales looks forward to continued collaboration with Indiana’s clerks from all 92 counties and remains committed to leading efforts that strengthen elections and public service throughout the state.