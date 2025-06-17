Latest News

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will close State Road 57 at County Road East 450 South in Daviess County starting Wednesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 19, 2025, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for a pipe replacement project. Crews will be working to complete the project over the two-day period.

A detour will be in place to direct drivers around the closure. INDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and follow posted signage.

On By Joey Rehl

