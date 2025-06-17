Post Offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday. There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Friday, June 20. The Post Office will be open regularly scheduled hours on Wednesday, June 18.

Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on may use the Self-Service Kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions, including weighing packages and dispensing postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail. Self-Service Kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To obtain more information about postal services, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.