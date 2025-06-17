As the Fourth of July approaches, the Tell City Police Department is reminding residents to follow local regulations regarding fireworks use within the city limits. The city’s ordinance outlines specific dates and times when fireworks are permitted, in accordance with restrictions established by Indiana state law.

Fireworks may be used from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. between June 29 and July 3, and again from July 5 through July 9. On Independence Day itself—July 4—fireworks may be discharged from 10:00 a.m. until midnight.

The ordinance also includes several restrictions to help ensure safety and respect for the community. Fireworks are not permitted on public streets, parks, or city-owned property unless specifically approved by the Board of Public Works and Safety. In addition, fireworks must not land on property owned or occupied by others, and use is limited to the resident’s own property or that of another with permission.

Violations of the ordinance may result in citations and fines. Authorities are urging residents to be considerate of their neighbors, pets, and individuals sensitive to loud noises during the holiday season.

Questions about the ordinance can be directed to the Tell City Police Department.