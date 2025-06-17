Crawford County officials have announced the launch of a new county website aimed at improving access to road and bridge-related services for residents. The project, a collaboration between the Crawford County Board of Commissioners and Councilman Shawn Scott, provides an online tool that allows the public to request road service or report issues such as potholes and other infrastructure concerns directly to the Highway Department.

The online reporting form is available around the clock, offering a convenient way for residents to communicate with the county about maintenance needs without waiting for business hours. The launch of this new tool is part of a broader effort to enhance communication and responsiveness within county government services.

For more information and to access the reporting form, residents are encouraged to visit the Crawford County Highway Department’s Facebook page or go directly to the county’s official website.