Marie Olivia Kern Obermeier, 93 of Fulda, passed away on Sunday, June 15th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Marie was born April 5, 1932 in Mariah Hill to Ambrose and Augusta (Jochim) Kern. She married Herbert George Obermeier on May 26, 1951 in St. Joseph Church in Dale.

Herbert preceded her in death on July 18, 2013.

Marie worked at General Electric in Tell City for 30 years.

She was a member of St. Boniface Church Women’s Sodality. Marie enjoyed gardening, canning, and was well known for her Strawberry Preserve she would make. Marie loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by two sons, Fred (Marion) Obermeier and Rick (Carla) Obermeier, both of Fulda; two daughters, Vicki Brzezinski of Louisville, KY, and Gina Flynn-Mier (Brent Meir) of Evansville; seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; grandson, Ryan Obermeier; brothers, Leo, Tony, Andrew, Norman, and William “Bill” Kern; sister, Leona Fuchs; step-siblings, Mary Catherine Woodall and Joseph Gootee; and her stepmother, Bridget Gootee.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 19th at 11:00 AM CT in St. Boniface Church in Fulda.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Thursday at St. Boniface Church from 9:00 AM CT until time of services.

