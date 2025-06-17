The Loogootee Police Department is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Patrolman position.

Eligible applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age, possess a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license, and no felony convictions. Additional requirements include the ability to pass a physical fitness test, psychological evaluation, drug screening, and a panel interview. Candidates must also be legally able to carry a firearm and must not have been dishonorably discharged from the military.

Applicants who are already academy-certified are not required to complete the physical fitness test. Non-certified applicants will receive the Patrolman 1st Class rank upon successful completion of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

The position offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, vision, and dental insurance, vacation and sick leave, paid holidays, and a take-home vehicle for qualifying officers. The city also provides Air Evac coverage for household members and contributes 19% into the 1977 police retirement plan. Uniform allowances include $2,000 for new hires and $1,200 annually after the first year.

Starting pay is $50,610.06 for non-certified candidates and $52,896.48 for academy-certified applicants.

Applications are available at the Loogootee Police Department, 401 JFK Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online via the city’s website. Completed applications can be emailed to loogooteepolicedepartment@gmail.com.

For more information, contact Chief John Wagoner at 812-295-1000, extension 3. The City of Loogootee is an equal opportunity employer.