Governor Mike Braun has announced that all 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities, including main and regional campuses, have committed to holding tuition and mandatory fees flat for in-state undergraduate students for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic years.

This historic action is in response to Governor Braun’s request to implement a 0% increase in tuition and mandatory fees. According to state records, this is the first time since at least 2010 that more than two campuses have simultaneously held tuition flat.

Over the next two years, the Boards of Trustees at the following campuses have announced their commitment to holding tuition and fees flat for in-state undergraduate students:

Ball State University

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University East

Indiana University Indianapolis

Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Ivy Tech Community College

Purdue University West Lafayette

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

Following Indiana Code 21-14-2-12.5, during each biennium, the Commission for Higher Education must make tuition and mandatory fee recommendations for Indiana’s public institutions within 30 days of the enactment of the state budget. For the first time ever, the Commission unanimously voted in support of Gov. Braun’s recommendation to hold tuition and mandatory fees flat for Indiana students.



Additional information regarding historic tuition and fee recommendations can be found at in.gov/che/budget-and-finance/current-and-historic-budgets/#2025_2027_Budget_Development.