The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported May 2025 unemployment rate was recorded as 3.7%. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for May was 4.2%.



In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.7% compared to the national rate of 62.4%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work.

Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,485,635.



May 2025 total private employment is 2,851,400 an increase of 8,400 from the previous month.



Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Private Educational & Health Services (+3,800)

Leisure & Hospitality (+2,100)

All Other (+1,300)

Professional & Business Services (+1,200)

Manufacturing (+700)

Construction (+700)

As of June 1, 2025, there were 87,114 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on June 7, 2025, Indiana had 21,755 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.



To find resources for those looking for work, training, or career information, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.