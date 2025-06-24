The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 165 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 1, crews will close State Road 165 near Owensville, between I-64 and State Road 65. This road closure will allow for a pipe replacement project.

Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 65 to State Road 68. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.