The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for I-69 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 30, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 near Washington. These lane closures will occur in two sections. The first section will occur over the bridge at the interchange of U.S. 50 and I-69. The second section will occur from mile mark 64 to mile marker 66.

These alternating lane closures will allow for bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects to be performed. Work is expected to take three weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

Lane closures will occur in both north and southbound lanes of travel. One lane of traffic will remain open in work zones. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.