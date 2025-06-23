The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) is proud to announce the successful completion of its inaugural grant cycle, awarding $172,022.81 to 11 organizations whose work will directly benefit communities across all eight counties in the foundation’s service area: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer.

This milestone marks the official launch of BFO’s philanthropic efforts and demonstrates a deep commitment to supporting community-led solutions that improve health and wellness for diverse populations. The selected projects address a wide range of critical issues, including mental health, food insecurity, domestic and sexual violence, maternal health, and community safety, reflecting both the geographic and programmatic diversity of the region.

“We are thrilled to support these impactful organizations,” said Christian Blome, President of the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation. “Their commitment to improving health outcomes and addressing disparities in our communities aligns with our mission to create lasting, positive change.”

BFO is proud to support the following 11 organizations and their projects:

Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) – $50,000

Project: Medical Clinic Capacity Building – Grow the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) service capacity at the SWICACC Medical Clinic, ensuring greater medical and mental health support for victims of sexual and physical abuse. Wellness Council of Indiana (WCI) – $25,000

Project: WCI Indiana Healthy Communities – County facilitated program focusing on improving mental health, preventing chronic diseases, and strengthening economic well-being through employer engagement and cross-sector collaboration. Crisis Connection – $23,195.88

Project: Connecting for Safer Tomorrows – Sustaining critical services threatened by recent funding cuts, including 24/7 support for victims of domestic and sexual violence, while also expanding assistance to counties currently facing limited-service capacity. Team Peace Inc. – $20,000Project: Applied Educational Neuroscience Programming in School and Community –Implementation of trauma-informed, resilience-building practices in schools and communities. Drawing on neuroscience, Polyvagal Theory, and the Mindful Schools curriculum, it emphasizes Social Emotional Learning topics such as self-talk, kindness, and emotional regulation.

Matrix Lifeline of Dubois County, Inc. – $15,000

Project: Expecting Growth – Trotter House offers specialized programs and services to

assist women and families who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy or difficult situation. Enhancements to software for parenting education and data storage are needed to better assist the growing and diverse clientele. Team OC – $12,000Project: Harvesting Hope: Bridging Generations Through Sustainable Food and Community –An intergenerational initiative with the goal of fostering sustainable food practices, building community resilience, and deepening connections across age groups. Through a series of hands-on programs, community members are brought together to grow, cook, and share food—building stronger, healthier communities in the process. Martin County Ambulance Services – $10,166.93

Project: Handheld Radios – Purchase five portable VHF radios and one dual band VHF & 700/800MHz radio to enhance communication among emergency personnel, ensure the highest level of patient care, and equip a new ambulance.

Anderson Woods Inc. – $5,000

Project:Anderson Woods Summer Camp – An overnight camping experience for children and adults with special needs, fostering independence and social skills through nature-based activities.

Cannelton Food Pantry – $5,000

Project: Building Remodel Project – Upgrading facilities to maintain and expand food pantry services, offer a weekly community meal, and provide community classes in nutrition, food preparation, and safety and preservation.

Tell City Police Department – $3,900

Project:Check Up from the Neck Up – Helping Those Who Help Others – A wellness initiative focusing on supporting the mental health of law enforcement officers through a proactive approach addressing the unique stressors and challenges they face.

Spencer County CASA, Inc. – $2,760

Project: Volunteer Advocate Recruiting and Retention – Increase volunteer recruitment and retention to ensure every child in the county has an advocating voice.

“We were truly overwhelmed by the incredible response,” shared Mary Champion, BFO Director of Operations. “The volume of requests far exceeded our expectations. This enthusiasm reaffirms the need for strong, community-centered collaboration.”

Each recipient was selected through a competitive application process that emphasized alignment with BFO’s grant pillars, sustainability, and measurable impact.

“We look forward to expanding our partnerships and building on this momentum as we work together toward BFO’s vision of creating healthy communities for all,” Champion added.

Grant Cycle 3, BFO’s final cycle for 2025, launched June 11 and will remain open through October 7. Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.beingforothers.org/grants to learn more and join BFO in advancing health and wellness in Southwest Indiana.

About Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation



The Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to creating a culture of health and wellness for the betterment of communities in Southwest Indiana. Established through a generous $20 million endowment made possible by the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System in 2024, the foundation serves eight counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer.

Focused exclusively on grant-making, the foundation collaborates with local organizations, agencies, and other funders to promote health and wellness initiatives that inspire our communities to Be Well. Be Healthy. Be for Others.

For more information contact us at 812-556-0400 or visit www.beingforothers.org