On Saturday, June 21st, the Jasper RC Flyers shared their love of RC aviation during their 2025 Open House.

The event brought together aviation enthusiasts from Jasper and the surrounding area to their flying field, located at 1103 South 350 West in Jasper, for a morning filled with excitement, learning, and hands-on fun.

Throughout the event, three of their experienced pilots assisted first-time flyers eager to try their hand at radio-controlled flight, allowing newcomers the thrill of piloting an RC aircraft under the guidance of skilled members.

As part of the day’s activities, free chuck gliders were also handed out to attendees, giving everyone of all ages a simple way to enjoy flight.

The Jasper RC Flyers thanks everyone who attended and helped make the Open House a resounding success, and welcomes more new members and friends to future events at their field.

To learn more about the group, their upcoming events and shows, or becoming a member, visit jasperrcflyers.org/.

